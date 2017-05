MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Marshfield Police tweeted out a photo yesterday after a boat got into trouble.

They say at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the boat sank with four people on board.

All were rescued by Marshfield Police and the harbormaster.

They were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)