Boat washes up on beach in Revere during winter storm

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Strong winds during Tuesday’s nor’easter wreaked havoc along the Massachusetts coastline, knocking out power to thousands of customers.

As a result of wind gusts that reached 55 mph at times, a single-masted boat washed up on Short Beach in Revere near the Winthrop line.

It’s not clear where the boat traveled from, but it could be seen Wednesday morning leaning over in the middle of the beach, just feet away from a concrete wall that runs along the road.

The storm downed trees in many other towns and cities. Some coastal areas experienced flooding.

