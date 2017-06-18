WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A boat with five passengers has sunk in Buzzards Bay near Bird Island and Long Beach off of Wareham earlier this morning.

Officials say all passengers were successfully rescued by the Marion Harbormaster and the Wareham Fire Department.

According to officials, the group of four men and one woman were fishing before the boat started sinking.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no word on what caused the boat to sink.

