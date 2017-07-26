Boat with several people on board overturns off Cape Cod

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A dive team was called Wednesday to the waters off Wareham after a boat with nine people on board overturned.

A Plymouth County Technical Rescue team responded around 4:30 p.m. near Hog’s Island Chanel for a report of an overturned boat.

The Coast Guard says nine people went into the water. They say eight people have been pulled from the water.

A rescue operation is underway. It’s not clear what caused the boat to overturn.

No additional details were immediately available.

