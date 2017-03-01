Boater rescued off coast of Yarmouth thanks those who saved his life

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A boater rescued off the coast of Yarmouth last week got the chance Wednesday to thank the first responders who saved his life.

Last Monday, Arthur Moscufo, 36, had set out to test the used 14-foot aluminum boat he had just bought. The boat’s plug sprung a leak and the boat then took on water, capsizing about two-and-a-half miles out in the ocean. Moscufo clung to the boat for more than 13 hours and developed hypothermia.

Moscufo’s girlfriend called police when he did not return from his boating trip. The Coast Guard launched a search and rescued Moscufo, getting him to the hospital.

Moscufo, who is from Medford, visited the Yarmouth Police Department Wednesday to thank everyone who helped rescue him.

“I’m so thankful to be alive. I obviously made mistakes with that boat that afternoon, it was new to me, I didn’t respect the ocean as much as I should have and I will never make that mistake again,” said Moscufo.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)