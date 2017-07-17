Boaters rescued off Woods Hole

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan raced to the rescue when a boat got into trouble off the coast of Woods Hole.

The Samaritan radioed the Coast Guard at around 10:00 a.m. to report the 32 foot boat had caught fire and the individual rescued people aboard.

When crews arrived, the boat was capsized and all five crew members were transferred to the Coast Guard ship.

A salvage company recovered the boat.

