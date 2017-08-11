Boaters who died in Coventry IDed as East Providence men

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — The victims of a boating accident in Rhode Island have been identified as two men from East Providence.

The men had been reported missing on Johnson’s Pond in Coventry at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Their bodies were recovered Thursday morning.

Coventry police Chief John MacDonald identified the men as 54-year-old Laurence Ryan and 47-year-old Steven Duarte.

MacDonald said they apparently drowned.

Police originally said a woman on a pontoon boat told them the men fell off the boat and did not resurface. But on Thursday, MacDonald said the men had apparently gone in the water to save the woman.

MacDonald says alcohol was involved.

The search involved multiple local and state agencies as well as private citizens.

