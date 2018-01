SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Southbridge are asking residents to be alert after a bobcat was spotted wandering around town.

Police shared a photo of the bobcat on Facebook, saying it was taken in the Pleasant Street area.

Residents are warned to be mindful of small children and pets and to not approach the bobcat if it is seen.

