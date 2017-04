BARRE, MA (WHDH) - A bobcat is being tested for rabies after attacking two dogs in Barre Wednesday.

The family said a bobcat attacked their two Bermese Mountain dogs. When police arrived, the bobcat lunged at the officers.

The dogs and the officers were not seriously injured.

