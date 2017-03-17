Bodies of 2 missing snowshoers from Boston found in Canada

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (WHDH) — Canadian police confirmed the bodies of two missing snowshoers from Boston were found Friday in Alberta.

Canadian police said the two snowshoers did not check out of their hotel on Tuesday and their vehicle was found at the start of a trail.

Park officials said they found tracks leading to an area where an avalanche happened but no tracks leading back.

The names of the two snowshoers have not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)