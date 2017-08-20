Bodies of two fishermen that went missing Saturday have been found off CT coast

Officials said the bodies of two fishermen have been found off the coast of Connecticut.

They said six people were fishing on a reef when they were swept out by the tide. Three fishermen were quickly rescued and another was later pulled to safety.

The bodies of the last two fisherman were found Saturday night.

Crews from several towns in the area assisted with the search.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)