Body allegedly found inside of a closet in a Brockton home overnight

Brockton Police say a man’s body was found around 10:30 pm on Friday in a multi-family home on Green Street.

Authorities say a neighbor smelled an odor and called police.

Investigators from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said they removed the body from the home Saturday morning.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are continuing their investigation.

