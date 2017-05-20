Body ‘believed to be’ that of missing Franklin man found in woods, police say

FRANKLIN, MA (WHDH) - A body “believed to be” that of a missing Franklin man has been found after an extensive, weeklong search across two towns.

Two civilians searching in dense woods and thick underbrush along Route 495 near exit 17 located a white male’s body around 2:30 p.m on Saturday, police said.

Police believe the body is that of Michael Doherty, 20, who was reported missing on May 14. Doherty’s parents said he never returned home after a party with friends on Phyllis Lane the night before. Friends told police that he left the party in the early morning hours to walk home.

State and local police officers, along with dozens of volunteers, spent six days searching through wooded areas, water and elevated terrains in Franklin and Bellingham.

Doherty was a student at Duke University. His parents said he had just returned home for summer vacation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been notified. Police said an identity confirmation won’t be available until an autopsy is performed.

“The thoughts and prayers of all the members of the Franklin Police Department and all of the other agencies that participated in searching for Michael go out to the Doherty family in this time of great tragedy,” the Franklin Police Department said in a press release.

Doherty’s disappearance is under investigation. More than 30 people from the party where Doherty was last seen have been interviewed by detectives.

