Body cam footage shows officer being dragged at 60 mph

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WHDH) – Body camera footage shows a police officer’s life or death struggle, as he was dragged through the road by a suspect’s vehicle going 60 miles per hour.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, officer John Cusack responded to a call of a possible drug overdose at the Century Village retirement community in Pembroke Pines.

Cusack’s body camera shows a man taking off, hitting speeds of up to 60 mph, as he was asked for identification. The 19-year veteran of the force hung on to the drivers side door and was dragged for half a mile, before his body camera dislodged and fell to the ground.

“Well, you can only imagine being dragged for half a mile, and on the pavement,” said Pembroke Pines Police Captain Al Xiques. “The damages you would sustain, not only to your clothing, but to your body.”

A surveillance camera on the community’s gate captured the moment Cusack fell onto the street.

As responding officers showed up, some tended to Cusack, while others went after the suspect, who was later identified as Thomas Cabrera.

7Skyforce HD was over the scene as police gave chase from Interstate 75 North to Interstate 595 East. Cabrera hit speeds of up to 105 mph, before being cornered and stopped on 441.

According to officials, Cabrera reportedly admitted to arresting officers that he and his fiancé had been doing heroine and cocaine.

“Officer Cusack was doing what every police officer does day in and day out,” said Xiques. “He tried to save the life of a perfect stranger and in the process he almost lost his own.”

Officer Cusack was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he underwent surgery and is now recovering.

Cabrera is being held at the Broward County Jail and is facing several charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)