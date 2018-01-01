BROCKPORT, NY (WHDH) — A squirrel is caught lunging at officers who responded to a New York resident after the animal broke into the house.

The squirrel had entered the residence and reportedly ate some cookies in the kitchen.

When the two officers arrived to capture the squirrel, it leaped towards one of them.

They ultimately captured the squirrel and released it without injury.

The police department said the homeowner was relieved that their uninvited guest was set free.

