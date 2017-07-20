Body cam video seems to show Baltimore officer planting evidence

Baltimore, MD (WHDH) — An officer in Maryland is off the job after video surfaced that appears to show him planting drugs.

The video clip is from the officer’s body camera.

It is in connection with a drug arrest in January.

The video appears to show the officer place a soda can on the ground with something inside it and seconds later, he returns and picks up that same can.

“Perception is reality,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, “so if our community thinks there are police officers who are planting evidence during duty that’s certainly something that will keep me up at night.”

Body cameras used by the Baltimore Police Department actually start recording 30 seconds before the cameras are switched on, which explains why the incident was captured.

The drug case was dismissed.

