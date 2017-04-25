Body cam video shows arrest of Florida woman struck by officer

BISCAYNE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – Body camera video of a Florida woman’s arrest was released Monday after the woman and her family accused the police of using excessive force.

The Village of Biscayne Park continues to investigate 30-year-old Shawna Yuen’s arrest after police said she grabbed the officer by his private parts. Yuen suffers from mental illnesses, according to her mother Mary, who is upset with how officers handled the situation

“Came out like a wild [expletive] animal,” one officer is heard saying in the video, as Yuen is restrained on the ground.

“You know what, don’t call me anything,” Yuen said, before an officer tells her to relax. “Don’t tell me anything because you don’t know my life.”

Mary Yuen said one male officer responded to their home, April 13, after she and her daughter had a fight.

According to a Biscayne Park Police report, Yuen ran from the home, and at that point, Mary Yuen told the officer, “Her daughter suffered from schizophrenia and sometimes refuses to take her medication,” the police report said.

The officer was able to catch up with Yuen, who he found hiding in a tool shed.

At that point, she “Grabbed [the officer] by the testicles,” and the officer, “struck the defendant several times in the face area,” according to the police report.

Backup was called to the scene, and that’s when the body camera footage begins. In the video, Yuen can be heard screaming as police restrain her on the ground. “It hurts real bad,” she is heard saying.

“[Inaudible] works for the FBI. Do you guys think you [expletive] know [expletive]?” Yuen said.

“I think she likes to show,” one officer said.

“I don’t like to show anything,” she responded.

“Then shut up. Why don’t you just shut up for a little bit? Can you do that?” the officer said. “Relax, relax!”

If Yuen had been involuntarily committed to a health facility under the Baker Act, she would not be charged with a crime. Instead, she faces felony charges.

“I think it’s not right,” Mary Yuen said last week, “because I told them that she is mentally unstable, that she’s bipolar. She needs help. She doesn’t need to go to [Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center], where they have her. She should be in a mental institution and get help there.”

The injuries to her face are so severe, she was taken to the hospital by rescue units. Now she is in jail.

“It broke my heart really bad,” Mary Yuen said. “Why did they have to beat up on a 100-pound girl? She’s only 100 pounds. Why did they have to beat her up like that?”

The Village of Biscayne Park did not respond to 7’s request for comment, but they did tell 7 last week that they are looking into the matter.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)