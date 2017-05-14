Body found along Concord River in Bedford

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A body was found near the Carlisle Street Boat Ramp on the Concord River in Bedford, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Police responded to the area at around 11 a.m. on Saturday. A group of Boy Scouts cleaning up trash along the river for “Beautify Bedford Day” told police they observed something suspicious along the embankment. Police located the body when they arrived.

The body was transported to the Officer of the Medical Examiner. The identity of the victim has yet to be determined.

The DA says the death is being considered suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

The scout leader from the Bedford Boy Scout Troop released a statement that reads in part:

“Scouts from a local Bedford Boy Scout Troop and Cub Scout Pack participated in the annual Beautify Bedford cleanup day today. This annual event helps keep public and conservation areas clean. During this event, a small group of youths along with adult volunteers encountered something that appeared suspicious and out of place. The group appropriately notified the local police department.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)