Body found along side of road in Attleboro, authorities say

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - A body was found early Tuesday morning in Attleboro in near Interstate 95, officials said.

Police officers responded around 3 a.m. to Prescott Street, where they discovered the body in a wooded area.

Officials said that the body looked like it had been placed on the side of the road.

Attleboro police, Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s office are leading an investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)