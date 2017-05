Bellingham, MA (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a deadly discovery at a campground in Bellingham.

The body of a woman was pulled from the water at Circle CG Farm Campground.

State police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are now investigating.

Police have not released her identity.

