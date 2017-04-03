Body found burned beyond recognition at homeless campsite

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials are trying to identify a body found burned beyond recognition inside a tent at a homeless camping site in South Portland, Maine.

Police and fire officials say a passerby reported a fire in a wooded area near Interstate 295 on Monday morning.

Firefighters located the blaze about 100 feet away from the roadway. Officials say the fire was extinguished and a body was found.

The state fire marshal’s office says the body was that of a male. The body will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office to determine his cause of death — and positive identification.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)