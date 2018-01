BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a body was found Tuesday morning in the city’s Chinatown section.

The body was discovered around 11 a.m. near 61 Beach Street.

Police are on the scene investigating at this time.

No additional details were immediately available.

