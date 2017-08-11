Body found in harbor identified, public’s help needed

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man found dead New Hampshire’s Hampton Harbor, but are seeking the public’s help to find out more information about him.

Police said the body of 65-year-old Ronald Gilles Chiasson, of Hollywood, Florida, was found July 29.

Authorities were able to identify Chiasson through an autopsy on July 31. His name wasn’t released until Thursday as police weren’t able to find his next of kin.

Police said the manner of Chiasson’s death is under investigation.

