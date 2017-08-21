Body found in Rhode Island pond

BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Barrington say a body has been recovered from a local pond.

Fire Capt. Jason Fanion says the body that was found on Sunday in Brickyard Pond appeared to have been in the water for at least 24 hours.

The Providence Journal reports that police and firefighters went to the scene after hearing that personal belongings had been found near the water.

The person’s name has not been released.

