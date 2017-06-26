Body found in Taunton River, DA says

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities in Massachusetts say a body was found Monday morning in the Taunton River.

Fall River firefighters recovered the body just north of the Braga Bridge, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The individual’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The matter is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

