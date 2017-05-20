Body found in Taunton River, police say

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Two people canoeing down the Taunton River Saturday night discovered a body in the water, police say.

Police responded just before 8 p.m. to a section of the river in an area between Power Street and Duffy Drive after receiving a report of a possible body in the water.

Police say officers found the body in debris on the river’s bank near the East Water Street boat ramp.

Officers described the body as a that of male, about 40 years old. They say the body appears to have been in the river for an “extended period.”

The body was taken by the medical examiner’s office. No cause of death has been determined at this time.

State and local police are investigating.

