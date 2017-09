WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - The Norfolk District Attorney says a body was found Thursday afternoon inside a tow truck in Walpole.

The discovery was made on Pine Street.

Officials say investigators don’t believe the death is suspicious.

No additional details were immediately available.

State police are investigating.

