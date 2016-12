AMESBURY, MA (WHDH) - State Police and investigators are in Amesbury where a body was found.

Sky7 was over the scene on Pleasant Valley Road on the Merrimack River.

State police do not know if this was a natural death or not.

A medical examiner has been called in.

Investigators have roped off the area.

