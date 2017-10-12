Body found on Revere Beach shoreline launches Massachusetts State Police death investigation

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - An investigation in underway in Revere after a passerby observed a body at the shoreline.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene Thursday at 5:57 a.m. and discovered what is believed to be a deceased female.

Officials are attempting to identify the deceased person and determined the circumstances that surround this death.

Troopers from the Revere Barracks are being assisted by troopers from the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

