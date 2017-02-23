Body found on Rhode Island beach ID’d as retired Naval commander

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — State officials have identified the body of a retired Naval commander who was found in the water at a Portsmouth beach.

The state Department of Environmental Management says the body of 77-year-old Ronald Atkins was found on Wednesday morning at Teddy’s Beach.

Officials say they believe Atkins, who was wearing a wetsuit, had been kayaking. A kayak was found a short distance away.

The state medical examiner’s office has taken custody of the body. Foul play is not suspected.

Atkins was also a former professor at Salve Regina University in Newport.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)