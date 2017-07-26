Body of badly burned man found inside Worcester home

WORCESTER (WHDH) – A “suspicious” death investigation is underway after authorities say a badly burned body was found late Tuesday inside a Worcester.

Worcester police said firefighters were called to the Halmstad Street home around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a fire in progress. Crews found a small fire burning in the living room and the charred body of a David Carlson, 54. He was said to be face down on the floor.

Police said the Carlson’s lower body was badly burned and that he had large gash on his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, police said officers were called to Greenwood Street for a report of an intoxicated man stumbling around in traffic.

The man, identified as Bryan Flores, 28, was allegedly found with a bag of cheese puffs in his waist and a small “torch” lighter on the ground near him. A police report indicated that Flores had “scratches and abrasions on his knuckles, and over his right eye” when officers found him.

Police said officers were told by a clerk at a nearby 7-Eleven that Flores had stolen a box of lighters from the store. Police said he had also been involved in a prior “incident” with the victim.

Worcester firefighters later responded to a report of a trailer fire around 12:30 a.m. on Blackstone River Road and were told by a resident that an intoxicated man, matching Flores’ description, had been stumbling around the area.

Flores was arrested on a shoplifting charge. The death at 12 Halmstad Street was referred to the state medical examiner. While police said Flores knew the victim, he has not been charged in connection with Carlson’s death.

The string of incidents are under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)