Body of drowning victim is recovered in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (AP) – Authorities in Bellingham, Massachusetts, say they have recovered the body of 43-year-old man who drowned in a local lake.

Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile says the body was located after a search Tuesday night of shallow but muddy Lake Hiawatha.

Gentile says the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was one of two occupants of a canoe that overturned just before sunset. The other person was able to make it to shore, but the victim couldn’t swim and wasn’t wearing a life vest.

Dive teams from nearby Cumberland and North Smithfield, Rhode Island, assisted the search.

The lake is only about 7 feet (2.1 meters) deep.

