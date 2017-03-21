Body of infant found inside bag in reservoir

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say the body of a dead infant has been found inside a bag in a reservoir.

Police say troopers were notified the remains had been found in Harwinton around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

State police major crimes detectives are investigating, and the office of the chief medical examiner is planning an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The reservoir is maintained by the City of Bristol Water Department. The reservoir has not been used in recent days and will remain offline.

