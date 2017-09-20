SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts rescue crews Wednesday found the body of man presumed to be a 72-year-old kayaker who was reported missing, the Coast Guard said.

Craig Dustin, of Saugus, departed Tuesday morning to fish on the Saugus River, according to his family. He did not return that afternoon, prompting his son to alert authorities.

Dustin’s car was found parked near the boat ramp from which he departed at the Fox Hill Yacht Club.

Massachusetts State Police say his kayak was found unoccupied Wednesday morning on Short Beach on the Revere-Winthrop line. Officials say the body was discovered not far from the kayak.

Crews searched the area Tuesday night, but were unable to find any clues before darkness and fog rolled in.

The incident is under investigation.

