Body of man who died at Massachusetts waterfall recovered

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (AP) – The body of a New York man who died after slipping off a rock at a Massachusetts waterfall has been recovered more than a week after his death.

Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless says 21-year-old Aiden Campion-Pratt was pulled from the water below Bash Bish Falls in Mount Washington on Saturday.

The Ghent, New York, man went missing July 28. Divers located his body two days later but determined that it could not be safely recovered.

Capeless says the body became dislodged from the crevice in which it was trapped and was captured by netting placed in the water for that purpose.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Bash Bish Falls is the state’s highest single-drop waterfall, with water cascading through a series of gorges before dropping 60 feet into a pool.

