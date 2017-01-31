Body of missing Dartmouth student found dead near river

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police have recovered the body of a Dartmouth College student who was reported missing.

Hanover, New Hampshire, police say 21-year-old Adam Wright was found in the water near the shoreline of the Connecticut River at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Wright was last seen shortly after midnight Monday on the Dartmouth campus. Police put out a missing person news release later that day.

Police do not yet know how he died. An autopsy has been scheduled.

President Phil Hanlon, in an email to students, said Wright was a senior studying government and was president of a student-run International Business Council and the Dartmouth Humanitarian Engineering group.

