SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts rescue crews Wednesday found the body of a 72-year-old kayaker who was reported missing, the Coast Guard said.

Craig Dustin, of Saugus, departed Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. to fish on the Saugus River, according to his family. When he failed to return home at 2:30 p.m. as planned, his son alerted authorities.

Dustin’s car was found parked near the boat ramp from which he departed at the Fox Hill Yacht Club.

Massachusetts State Police say his kayak was found unoccupied with Dustin’s wallet inside Wednesday morning on Short Beach on the Revere-Winthrop line. Officials say his body was later discovered near Beachmont Street in Revere.

Crews searched throughout the night in Lynn Harbor, Nahant Bay and other areas before discovering Dustin’s body.

The incident is under investigation, but officials say there is no suspicion of foul play.

