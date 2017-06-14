Body of missing swimmer recovered in Rhode Island

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) – Rescue crews have recovered the body of a missing 19-year-old swimmer in Rhode Island.

Officials say the body of Christian Araujo, of Pawtucket, was found at Georgiaville Pond in Smithfield around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire Department Deputy Chief Dave Chartier says Araujo was reported missing around 8 p.m. Chartier says the man was trying to swim back to the mainland from an island, when he went down in 15 to 20 feet of water.

Chartier says the victim and his friends were in a posted “no swimming area.”

Another 19-year-old man drowned in the Georgiaville Pond in September 2015. Police say Augustin Kabura was trying to swim back to shore when he got tired and went under.

