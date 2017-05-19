Body pulled from Boston’s Charles River, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a body has been pulled from the Charles River in Boston.

Boston police officers and state troopers responded just before 4 p.m. to a section of the river near the Esplanade after receiving a report stating someone was in the water.

A body was found face down in the River, authorities say.

“We were walking right by the river and when we looked over there was a dead body,” Colleen Gallagher told 7News. “It appeared to be a male. It looked liked it had been there awhile. It was mostly skeleton.”

Crews are on the scene investigating and marine units are patrolling the water. The medical examiner has been called in.

The victim has not been identified. No additional details were immediately available.

