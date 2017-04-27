Body pulled from Randolph reservoir, authorities say

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says search crews pulled a body from a reservoir in Randolph on Thursday.

Authorities have not identified the individual who was recovered, but clothing and a phone belonging to Christopher Defreitas, 16, were found Tuesday along the shoreline at the reservoir.

Defreitas was reported missing Monday night after disappearing from his home, investigators say.

State and local police scoured a reservoir along Pond Street Tuesday, utilizing air, water and ground teams. They resumed the search Thursday morning.

Though no foul play was suspected in his disappearance, an intensive search was focused on Great Pond.

No additional details were immediately available.

