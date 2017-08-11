Body recovered off coast of Maine believed to be missing Cohasset man

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a body recovered off the Maine coast matches the description of a Massachusetts sailor who went missing last week.

According to Coast Guard officials, a charter fishing boat discovered a man’s body near Kennebunkport Thursday. The body was taken to the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Officer for positive identification.

Coast Guard civilian search and rescue coordinator Chris Berry says the body matches the description of missing Massachusetts sailor Richard Pratt. Authorities began searching for the 80-year-old Cohasset man after his unmanned sailboat ran aground on Richmond Island on Aug. 3.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for Pratt last Friday.

