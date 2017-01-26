Boeing unveils new spacesuits for NASA

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - NASA astronauts flying on Boeing’s new starliner spaceship are also getting a spacesuit upgrade.

The “Boeing blue” spacesuits were unveiled as an upgrade to the bulky orange gear often worn by astronauts. The new suits are equipped with touchscreen-sensitive gloves, more flexible material and soft helmets.

The first flight test for the suits is scheduled for 2018.

