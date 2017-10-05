Boiler explodes in basement of Auburn home

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a boiler exploded Thursday in the basement of a home in Auburn.

Crews responded around 6 p.m. to a home on Pakachoag Street for a reported explosion.

Firefighters are at the scene.

The explosion spilled fuel in the home. A cleanup crew has been called to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the explosion is not clear.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)