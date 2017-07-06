Bomb squad called to Hanscom Air Force Base after ‘suspicious truck’ prompts evacuations

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A state police bomb squad responded Thursday morning to Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford after the screening of a ‘suspicious truck’ found “potentially explosive materials,” prompting a temporary lockdown and evacuations.

The base immediately announced the closure of the Vandenberg Gate, which is located along on Route 2A. Nearby base facilities were also evacuated. The base has since returned to normal operations. Base personnel have been cleared to return.

A source told 7’s Steve Cooper that a bomb-sniffing dog zeroed in on a crate that was on board a local moving truck. A swab test found “explosives residue” on the box.

Two people that were in the truck have been pulled aside and are being questioned by authorities. A bomb squad and k-9 dogs could be seen unloading dozens of boxing as they worked to determine if there were any explosives inside.

A state police air wing was also called in. The FBI and ATF are on scene assisting with the investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Portions of the base extend into the adjoining towns of Concord and Lincoln. Bedford police said there is no known threat to the community.

Emergency crews are on the scene and a security perimeter has been set up. All news helicopters have been ordered to vacate air space over the base due to security concerns.

