Bomb squad detonates unexploded firework that washed up in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) — The bomb squad detonated an unexploded firework that was found washed up on a beach in Beverly on Thursday.

Police said the commercial-grade firework was found on West Beach. While police said it most likely came from the town’s July 4 festivities, it also may have come from Marblehead or Salem.

The firework was taken to the police department’s gun range, where it was detonated.

On Wednesday, another commercial-grade firework was found washed up on a beach in Falmouth. It, too, was detonated in a controlled explosion.

