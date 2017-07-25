Bomb squad responds to incident at Bunker Hill Community College

BOSTON (WHDH) — A bomb squad has been called to Bunker Hill Community College in Charlestown for an unspecified incident.

The MBTA’s Orange Line is delayed at this time due to police activity near the Community College stop.

Video from Sky7 showed police searching a vehicle in a parking lot.

College officials are asking people to avoid the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

