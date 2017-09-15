Bomb threat prompted large evacuation at Bentley University

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of multiple buildings at Bentley University in Waltham around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The school said threats were made on the Smith, Falcone, Slade, Jennison, Lindsay and Miller dormitories, which house first-year students.

Students were ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from the buildings and evacuate to the lower campus.

The school says an email was sent to students detailing the emergency.

The university re-opened all buildings around 4:30 p.m. after thoroughly checking each one.

Officials said the campus is safe and will resume normal operations immediately.

