Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Harvard Medical

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say a Harvard Medical building has been evacuated after a written bomb threat was discovered.

Police received a call on Wednesday around 9:45 a.m. reporting that a note was found inside a building at 220 Longwood Avenue in Boston.

Crews are at the scene investigating.

The building is being evacuated at this time.

No additional details were immediately available.

