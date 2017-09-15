Bomb threat prompts large evacuation at Bentley University

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A bomb threat Friday prompted the evacuation of multiple buildings on the campus of Bentley University in Waltham.

The college tweeted shortly before 2 p.m. that threats were made on the Smith, Falcone, Slade, Jennison, Lindsay and Miller dormitories, which all house first-year students.

Students have been ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from the buildings. Students have also been ordered to evacuate to the lower campus.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.

