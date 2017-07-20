Bomb threat reported at Walgreens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews have responded to Walgreens in Springfield following a report of a bomb threat.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, police and fire crews responded to 625 Carew Street after receiving reports of a bomb threat.

There is no additional information about the threat at this time.

Stay with 7News as we continue to gather information on this story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)